Prosecutors charge woman for firing shots on busy Springfield street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors charged a woman accused of firing shots during an incident in west Springfield Monday.

Christa Joellen Fitzjarrald, 27, faces charges including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. A judge set her bond at $500,000.

Investigators say the incident started over an argument about cigarettes at a convenience store. Investigators say a witness began following Fitzjarrald’s vehicle. The witness told police Fitzjarrald fired shots on Sunshine Street. Detectives say shells found in the area matched her gun.

Police caught up with the driver and Fitzjarrald on North Glenstone. Detectives say during the arrest, she confirmed she had consumed alcohol. She told detectives she owned the gun, despite being on probation and parole.

