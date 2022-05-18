Advertisement

Rescue teams searching for missing canoer on Buffalo National River

Authorities in north Arkansas, including the Newton County Sheriffs Office, are investigating...
Authorities in north Arkansas, including the Newton County Sheriffs Office, are investigating illegal guide services along the Buffalo National River (BNR) after a hiker from Springfield, Mo., died from a fall in the Indian Creek drainage of the Buffalo National River.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEAR NORFORK, Ark. (KY3) - Rescue teams are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River.

The search began Monday evening. The water tossed the canoeist into the river near the Clabber Creek Shoal, southwest of Norfork. Another person inside the canoe made it to shore.

Several agencies have assisted in the search, including Buffalo Rangers, state and local law enforcement, and multiple fire departments.

