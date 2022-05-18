Sarah Sanders raises another $601K in Arkansas governor race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has raised another $601,000 in her bid for Arkansas governor, continuing to far outpace her Republican and Democratic rivals.

Sanders, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the state’s May 24 primary, reported having more than $7 million cash on hand for her campaign. Monday was the deadline for campaigns to file their monthly fundraising reports with the state.

Sanders faces former talk radio host Doc Washburn in the GOP primary. Sanders reported spending more than $838,000 last month. She has raised nearly $15 million since launching her campaign last year.

Chris Jones, the frontrunner in fundraising among the five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination, raised more than $161,000 last month and spent more than $147,000. Jones has raised $1.8 million since entering the governor’s race and has about $108,000 on hand.

The other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell, Jay Martin, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays.

