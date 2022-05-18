Advertisement

Sarah Sanders raises another $601K in Arkansas governor race

FILE - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event...
FILE - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event for her gubernatorial campaign at a Colton's Steak House on Sept. 10, 2021, in Cabot, Ark. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, Sanders’ campaign said they raised $1.6 million in the final three months of last year in her bid for Arkansas governor. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has raised another $601,000 in her bid for Arkansas governor, continuing to far outpace her Republican and Democratic rivals.

Sanders, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the state’s May 24 primary, reported having more than $7 million cash on hand for her campaign. Monday was the deadline for campaigns to file their monthly fundraising reports with the state.

Sanders faces former talk radio host Doc Washburn in the GOP primary. Sanders reported spending more than $838,000 last month. She has raised nearly $15 million since launching her campaign last year.

Chris Jones, the frontrunner in fundraising among the five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination, raised more than $161,000 last month and spent more than $147,000. Jones has raised $1.8 million since entering the governor’s race and has about $108,000 on hand.

The other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell, Jay Martin, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After some morning showers and clouds, sun will gradually return with highs in the 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Steamy weather returns
TRAGIC DEATH: Springfield child dies after falling off a trailer, rolled over
Missouri man accused of holding, torturing woman for 2 days
Glenstone Avenue police presence
Police investigate a reported road rage incident in west Springfield
Dylan Hanger/Texas County Sheriff's Office
Mountain View, Mo. man pleads guilty to death within Ozark National Scenic Riverways area

Latest News

Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a jointed red fin
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a jointed red fin
Investigation into a house fire on West Tampa Street.
Fire damages home in Springfield, Mo., displacing 7
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) shoots against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan...
Manson scores 8:02 into OT, Avs beat Blues in Game 1