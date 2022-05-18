Advertisement

7 adults are without a home after a fire in Springfield, Mo.

Investigation into a house fire on West Tampa Street.
Investigation into a house fire on West Tampa Street.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that left seven adults without a home. The 911 call came in just before 4:00 a.m. Wednesday to the 1300 hundred block of West Tampa, near Chestnut and Kansas Expressway.

Firefighters had to help one adult out of the house. One person was hurt, and two others suffered smoke inhalation.

A Battalion Chief with the Springfield Fire Department says the fire happened during a thunderstorm which can hamper their efforts to put out a fire.

“When the storms are blowing through, you have to stay away from trees for lightning. We are all soaked inside the house and outside, it’s dangerous. Getting to the calls, it’s slippery, people can’t see us when we’re coming down the road, it hampers us,” said Aaron Wood.

Wood said the department was called to three other fires Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The American Red Cross is offering assistance to the fire victims.

