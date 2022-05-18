Advertisement

Springfield Catholic High School’s head soccer coach placed on administrative leave

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau placed the boys and girls soccer coach at Springfield’s Catholic High School on administrative leave following an investigation into a code of conduct complaint.

The school hired Mike Hines in August of 2015. Besides his duty as a head soccer coach, Hines teaches physical education at Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

The Diocese says someone reported an incident to the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. Leaders began investigating after the tip. They have not made it clear what the incident is. Hines does not face any criminal charges.

The school released this statement to parents:

In accordance with the Safe Environment Policy and Procedures of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and with the presumption of innocence, Michael Hines was placed on administrative leave May 16, 2022, while an investigation is conducted concerning a report of a possible violation of the diocesan Code of Conduct and Safe Environment Policy.

In accordance with diocesan policy and procedures, the incident has been reported the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline and a confidential TIPS report was filed through the diocesan Online “TIPS” reporting portal. Hines was hired on Aug. 10, 2015, as a boys and girls soccer coach at Springfield Catholic High School. He also teaches physical education at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Springfield.

If you suspect a child is in imminent danger of abuse, please call 911 immediately. Any suspected or known abuse of a minor must first be immediately reported to the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: 800-392-3738 or 844-CAN-TELL. For suspected or known abuse of vulnerable or eligible adults, the Missouri Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline is 800-392-0210. Persons who wish to document an incident to the Diocese may do so by contacting the Director of the Office of Child and Youth Protection, (417) 866-0841, or childandyouthprotection@dioscg.org, or through the diocesan confidential Web-based “TIPS” reporting portal at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?

