Springfield Chamber hosts healthcare outlook to discuss workforce shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health and business leaders are set to discuss workforce shortages during an annual discussion hosted by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

Every year, the Springfield Chamber hosts an “outlook” discussion series, to delve into current trends in healthcare, manufacturing, and the economy in general. For today’s healthcare outlook session, the focus is on workforce shortages in the healthcare industry.

“Coming out of a healthcare crisis for the last two years, it really has shifted some perspective for employers,” says Rachael Mhire with the Springfield Chamber. “It’s definitely impacted our healthcare industry. And so bringing that information or that conversation to light for this particular event felt really timely.”

Mhire with the chamber says it has seen employers take steps to increase employee recruitment, like increasing starting pay, and how they think of sick time and working from home. She says it’s an opportunity for industry leaders to look at what is working in the industry, and to discuss ways they can improve. A big focus will be on ways they can help improve employees’ physical and mental health.

“We hope that employers can walk away with really helpful tools and ideas that will help them create an environment at their workplace to help their employees be healthy physically and mentally,” explains Mhire. “We hope that employers can walk away with ideas and resources that will help them attract and retain talent.”

Other discussions in this year’s “outlook” series include the manufacturing industry, and the economy overall.

