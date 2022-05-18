Springfield’s Lost Signal brewery announces its closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular downtown Springfield brewery and BBQ restaurant announced on Facebook it will close.

The owner of Lost Signal posted on Facebook the business will close on June 4. In a message to KY3, the owner would not say why he is closing the doors.

Lost Signal opened five years ago in the former KICK-Radio building at 610 West College.

