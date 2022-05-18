Advertisement

Springfield’s Lost Signal brewery announces its closing

Lost Signal/Springfield, Mo.
Lost Signal/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular downtown Springfield brewery and BBQ restaurant announced on Facebook it will close.

The owner of Lost Signal posted on Facebook the business will close on June 4. In a message to KY3, the owner would not say why he is closing the doors.

Lost Signal opened five years ago in the former KICK-Radio building at 610 West College.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After some morning showers and clouds, sun will gradually return with highs in the 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Steamy weather returns
TRAGIC DEATH: Springfield child dies after falling off a trailer, rolled over
Missouri man accused of holding, torturing woman for 2 days
Missouri Senate candidates Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt and Lucas Kunce.
U.S. Senate Poll: Greitens leads Republican candidates ahead of August primary for Mo.; Kunce leads Democratic ticket
Glenstone Avenue police presence
Police investigate a reported road rage incident in west Springfield

Latest News

Cheeseburgers and Brats on a Fiery Charcoal Grill with Flames
Consumer Reports: Great grills
Springfield Catholic High School’s head soccer coach placed on administrative leave
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Garden Spot: Get ready for salad
Garden Spot: Garden Spot: Get ready for salad