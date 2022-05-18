Sunrise Beach Police Department updates radios to improve inter-agency communication

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Commission approved Sunrise Beach Police Department to get updated radios.

“They work on the new most when a network as well as the regular one that we’re on now, to where it will allow us to speak with fire, EMS, and also Highway Patrol water patrol during state events that we have, and emergencies,” said Corporal Scott Craig with Sunrise Beach Police Department.

The Camden County Commission approved the department’s request last week to purchase them.

”We requested that the commissioners provide funds just under $39,000 To purchase two in-car radios and five portable radios for our officers,” said Corporal Craig.

Camden County Presiding Commissioneryear-round Greg Hasty says this has to do with public safety.

”It’s a matter of public safety for all of our citizens and the people that are visiting here. Our emergency situations happen multiple times a day, at the Lake of the Ozarks, actually year-round, but particularly in the summer season, it just gets really chaotic,” said Hasty.

The money is coming from American Rescue Plan Acts funds.

”With regard to radios and things like that, that’s one of the items that is specifically listed as qualifying is under the ARPA fund. So we don’t even have to go through the process of checking it to make sure that it complies because it’s written in that it does comply,” said Hasty.

These new radios will work with Camden County’s new E911 system, which is being implemented.

”We do a lot of mutual aid requests for them. Then for us, so when they switch to this new system for us to have these radios is going to be the only way we’re going to be able to talk to those deputies. Since the new the ones we have currently will not work,” said Corporal Craig.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.