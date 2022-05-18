Advertisement

Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Consumers can expect to see their cellphone bills increase as companies look for ways to fight inflation.

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reports that Verizon representatives said business customers will see phone data plans increase by $2.20 a month and basic service plans going up by 98 cents.

You can expect to see the new charges beginning in June.

This move comes on the heels of AT&T announcing similar price increases.

According to Bloomberg, AT&T raised its rates on older consumer plans by $6 on single lines and $12 for families in an effort to compete with rising costs and wages.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After some morning showers and clouds, sun will gradually return with highs in the 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Steamy weather returns
TRAGIC DEATH: Springfield child dies after falling off a trailer, rolled over
Missouri man accused of holding, torturing woman for 2 days
Glenstone Avenue police presence
Police investigate a reported road rage incident in west Springfield
Missouri Senate candidates Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt and Lucas Kunce.
U.S. Senate Poll: Greitens leads Republican candidates ahead of August primary for Mo.; Kunce leads Democratic ticket

Latest News

The country has never been more pessimistic about homeownership, with only 30% of survey...
Is the American Dream Dead? Millions Priced Out of Homeownership
Springfield Catholic High School’s head soccer coach placed on administrative leave
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
Yellen: Ukraine war fallout threatens ‘stagflation,’ hunger