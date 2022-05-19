2 Springfield women enter plea in breach of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield women entered guilty pleas to one charge in connection to the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol building. They faced three other charges in the incident.

Federal investigators say a person known to the FBI submitted an online tip stating that Hentschel had posted photographs to her Facebook account depicting her at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The tipster included a link to Hentschel’s Facebook profile but reported not knowing her personally or whether she entered the Capitol.

Agents arrested the couple in the fall of 2021.

