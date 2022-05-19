Advertisement

2 Springfield women enter plea in breach of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

Court documents provided by the U.S. District of Columbia showed a picture of Cara Hentschel...
Court documents provided by the U.S. District of Columbia showed a picture of Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer outside of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Both were arrested in the breach on Oct. 4.(U.S. District of Columbia - FBI)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield women entered guilty pleas to one charge in connection to the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol building. They faced three other charges in the incident.

Federal investigators say a person known to the FBI submitted an online tip stating that Hentschel had posted photographs to her Facebook account depicting her at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The tipster included a link to Hentschel’s Facebook profile but reported not knowing her personally or whether she entered the Capitol.

Agents arrested the couple in the fall of 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in well
A level one and two threat exists for the Ozarks through the afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wet month of May
Christa Joellen Fitzjarrald, 27, faces charges including first-degree assault, armed criminal...
Prosecutors charge woman for firing shots on busy Springfield street
Investigation into a house fire on West Tampa Street.
Fire damages home in Springfield, Mo., displacing 7
Springfield Catholic High School’s head soccer coach placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Here's what to know about the latest recalls and how to check if your ride has a recall.
On Your Side: Ford and Mercedes-Benz recalls
A level one and two threat exists for the Ozarks through the afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wet month of May
Camden County leaders work to fix landslide in neighborhood
Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Firefighters report damage from storms in Phelps County
Springfield has seen a seven percent increase in violent crime and a 20 percent increase in...
Springfield PD targets getting guns off the street after rise in violent crimes during first quarter of 2022