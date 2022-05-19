Advertisement

An Ozarks mother creates Facebook group to find baby formula

Pediatrician weighs in on finding alternatives to baby formula
Pediatrician weighs in on finding alternatives to baby formula(KLTV)
By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One mother in the Ozarks hopes social media can help others find baby formula.

Haley Gullion never thought anyone would join her Facebook group for moms to find, sell or help out others in the baby formula shortage. She says it has taken a life of its own. It caught fire with more than 500 members in a few weeks. Many happened Friday.

Gullion created Formula Finds a few weeks ago because she felt a need to share where baby formula was available in stores or online. Gullion says she does this to help ease the process for moms who already have a lot on their plate.

“It’s scary,” said Gullion. “Babies, especially under six months, when they can’t even have solids like there’s nothing else they can have, its breast milk or Formula. So it’s kind of a scary position to be in, not to have like the only thing that would keep them nourished and fed.”

To join the Facebook group, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in well
Christa Joellen Fitzjarrald, 27, faces charges including first-degree assault, armed criminal...
Prosecutors charge woman for firing shots on busy Springfield street
Investigation into a house fire on West Tampa Street.
Fire damages home in Springfield, Mo., displacing 7
A level one and two threat exists for the Ozarks through the afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some storms today, more this weekend
Springfield Catholic High School’s head soccer coach placed on administrative leave

Latest News

A level one and two threat exists for the Ozarks through the afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some storms today, more this weekend
A level one and two threat exists for the Ozarks through the afternoon
Strong to severe storms possible through the afternoon
Rescue teams are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River.
Fishermen locate the body of a missing canoer on Buffalo National River
Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces...
Woman accused in deadly crash killing Drury University student appears in court