An Ozarks mother creates Facebook group to find baby formula

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One mother in the Ozarks hopes social media can help others find baby formula.

Haley Gullion never thought anyone would join her Facebook group for moms to find, sell or help out others in the baby formula shortage. She says it has taken a life of its own. It caught fire with more than 500 members in a few weeks. Many happened Friday.

Gullion created Formula Finds a few weeks ago because she felt a need to share where baby formula was available in stores or online. Gullion says she does this to help ease the process for moms who already have a lot on their plate.

“It’s scary,” said Gullion. “Babies, especially under six months, when they can’t even have solids like there’s nothing else they can have, its breast milk or Formula. So it’s kind of a scary position to be in, not to have like the only thing that would keep them nourished and fed.”

