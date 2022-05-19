Construction begins on Grant Avenue Parkway project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction on the Grant Avenue Parkway project in Springfield is officially underway.

During the first phase of the project, the city aims to create a direct connection between downtown and Sunshine Street near Bass Pro. The $22 million project will include street resurfacing, a bike and pedestrian trail, bike and pedestrian-friendly facilities, various traffic-calming improvements, bridge enhancements, utility upgrades, fiber connectivity, and additional crossing and intersection improvements.

Map of the Grant Avenue Parkway Project route. Courtesy: City of Springfield. (City of Springfield, Mo.)

“It is really really exciting,” says Kristen Milam, communications coordinator with the City of Springfield. “This is a monumental achievement, not just for the city, but for our project stakeholders and also for the citizens. This is truly a community-wide project.”

The second phase of the project will focus on economic development and neighborhood improvements in the area surrounding the corridor. That area includes 250 acres between Olive Street, Catalpa Street, Patton Avenue, and Douglas Avenue.

A map showing the Grant Area Parkway study area for phase two. (PGAV Planners)

“In order for this project to be successful, it’s gonna require not only new investment along Grant Avenue but also extended into the adjoining neighborhoods.,” Matt Schaefer, Senior Planner with the City of Springfield, told KY3 in April. “We want this project to be transformative, and not only create a nice street but also be a nice catalyst for neighborhood revitalization.”

Work started this month on Mill Street on the north side of the project area, where the street is being improved between Campbell Avenue and Main Street. This week, crews shut down one lane on Grant Avenue behind Parkview High School, between Ildereen Street and Meadowmere Street, to start ripping up one lane of the road.

“Traffic is being shifted into the center lane so they can get access to do utility lines under the roadway,” says Milem.

Traffic can still get through the area right now, but that won’t be the case once school lets out for the summer next week. Crews will replace the entire street, and construct a roundabout at the Grant Avenue/Chrisman Drive intersection. That roundabout will also connect to the parking lot at the high school, and the parking lot at JFK Stadium.

“That section will be closed completely to traffic for the rest of the summer so that they can get in there, construct the roundabout, and make sure that the roadway is re-opened in time for school to start in the fall,” says Milem.

While Grant Avenue is closed for the summer, a detour will be posted to guide traffic around the closure via Ildereen Street, Campbell Avenue, and Catalpa Street.

Construction timelines for work happening after the summer are not quite available yet, Milem tells KY3. Additional details on what residents can expect as the project progresses will be given during a construction kickoff ceremony this morning at 10. The ceremony is being held at Parkview High School, and residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the project, ask questions, and celebrate the beginning of the project. After the ceremony, the city plans to publish additional details to the Grant Avenue Parkway project website, which can be found here: https://grantavenueparkway.com/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.