CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of fugitive with violent tendencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Butch Nicholas Hall, 28 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man they describe as having violent tendencies. Butch Nicholas Hall is 28-years-old. He’s charged with two counts of domestic assault in Greene County. In 2019, Hall pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in Barry County.

Detectives describe Hall as approximately 5′05″ tall, 200 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a rose on his left arm with the names “Kenneth, Trina, Eddy.” He has a cross tattooed on his right arm.

If you see this man do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Nicholas Hall’s arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.