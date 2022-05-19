Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of fugitive with violent tendencies

Butch Nicholas Hall pleaded guilty to assault involving a special victim in Barry County.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Butch Nicholas Hall, 28
Butch Nicholas Hall, 28(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man they describe as having violent tendencies. Butch Nicholas Hall is 28-years-old. He’s charged with two counts of domestic assault in Greene County. In 2019, Hall pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in Barry County.

Detectives describe Hall as approximately 5′05″ tall, 200 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a rose on his left arm with the names “Kenneth, Trina, Eddy.” He has a cross tattooed on his right arm.

If you see this man do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Nicholas Hall’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
