Firefighters report damage from storms in Phelps County
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Doolittle Fire Protection District report damage from storms on Thursday.
The storms hit around the 3 p.m. hour. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning.
Firefighters say they received a report of damage at a travel plaza in Doolittle. They reported multiple crashes and wires down in the Duke area.
