Firefighters report damage from storms in Phelps County

Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Doolittle Fire Protection District report damage from storms on Thursday.

The storms hit around the 3 p.m. hour. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning.

Firefighters say they received a report of damage at a travel plaza in Doolittle. They reported multiple crashes and wires down in the Duke area.

