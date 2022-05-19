Firefighters report damage from storms in Phelps County

DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Doolittle Fire Protection District report damage from storms on Thursday.

The storms hit around the 3 p.m. hour. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning.

Firefighters say they received a report of damage at a travel plaza in Doolittle. They reported multiple crashes and wires down in the Duke area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.