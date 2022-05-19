Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for southwest Missouri

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes to the skies Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for southern Missouri. It lasts until 7 p.m., including these counties.

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes.

Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

