FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for southwest Missouri
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes to the skies Thursday.
The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for southern Missouri. It lasts until 7 p.m., including these counties.
- Barry, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes.
