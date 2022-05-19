FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes to the skies Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for southern Missouri. It lasts until 7 p.m., including these counties.

Barry, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes.

