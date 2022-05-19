Advertisement

Fishermen locate the body of a missing canoer on Buffalo National River

Rescue teams are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River.
Rescue teams are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR NORFORK, Ark. (KY3) - Two fishermen found the body of a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River.

Search and rescue teams in Marion County say the victim is Brian Hanson, 56, of Rockford, Illinois.

Wednesday night near where the Buffalo National River meets the White River. Searchers say two canoers fell into the river near the Clabber Creek Shoal, southwest of Norfork. A second canoer survived by getting to the canoe and placing it upright.

Several agencies assisted in the search, including Buffalo Rangers, state and local law enforcement, and multiple fire departments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

