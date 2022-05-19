Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in well
Christa Joellen Fitzjarrald, 27, faces charges including first-degree assault, armed criminal...
Prosecutors charge woman for firing shots on busy Springfield street
Investigation into a house fire on West Tampa Street.
Fire damages home in Springfield, Mo., displacing 7
Springfield Catholic High School’s head soccer coach placed on administrative leave
Scattered storms will likely be ongoing across the Ozarks at noon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some storms today, more this weekend

Latest News

President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
Biden to meet with Finland, Sweden leaders amid NATO bid
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Work starts on the Grant Avenue Parkway project behind Parkview High School. Crews are ripping...
Construction begins on Grant Avenue Parkway project
Wildfires are burning across the country.
Wildfires burning across country