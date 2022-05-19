Advertisement

Severe storms unleash tornado, flash flooding across St. Louis area

Arnold 141/21
Arnold 141/21(Evan Ehited)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the sun rises, clean up efforts will be underway after a tornado and severe storms left behind a trail of damage,

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Kirkwood Thursday evening and went Northeast until Warson Woods. It was a brief tornado and tree damage was reported in the area. Kirkwood resident Charlie Jackson recalls being home with family when the storm strolled through his neighborhood.

“I was home, we were watching TV and my mom was cooking on the stove and next thing I know I hear a big thud,” Jackson remembered. “So next thing you know I grab my flip-flops .. come running outside to find out a tree has been completely uprooted. It was a pretty scary situation because my dad and sister were still out. I didn’t want the tree hitting them on the way in.”

He is thankful that none of his family was hurt.

Trees were also torn down in other areas throughout St. Louis County. In University City, News 4 crews spotted a tree that fell down on a truck parked on the street, shattering the windshield and damaging the roof. The National Weather Service (NWS)will survey areas with tornado damage Friday. Surveyors headed to Breese in Clinton County, Illinois to see if a tornado touched down before traveling in the opposite direction to western Franklin County.

As of 9:30 a.m., the NWS reported an EF-1 tornado touched down near Jamestown Road just north of Breese in Clinton County, Illinois, damaging farms, grain bins/silos. Although the survey team is still ongoing, a Franklin County survey team found E-F0 tree damage just southwest of St. Clair, Mo. with a path crossing with Interstate 44. Route CC just south of Route 50 collapsed due to flash flooding. MoDOT has been working to make repairs overnight.

Route CC south of Route 50 was closed after part of the roadway collapsed during last night's...
Route CC south of Route 50 was closed after part of the roadway collapsed during last night's storm.(MoDOT St. Louis)
4Warn Alert: 4Warn Storm Team tracking storms

Ameren reported about 11,000 customers were without power in the St. Louis region around 9 p.m. Thursday. As of Friday morning, there are over 4,000 people without power in Missouri.

Three cars were submerged as flash floods surged over Interstate 55 near Loughborough in south St. Louis City. The fire department said the occupants self-evacuated and no injuries were reported. The interstate was shut down as crews helped drivers and water cleared off the highway.

PHOTOS: Severe storms sweep through St. Louis area

Crews from the Missouri Sewer District responded to several flooded areas including Bevo Mill for water gushing onto a road, flooding it as seen in this video. MSD officials said the storm didn’t cause any failure to the pumps but the flooding happened due to the amount of rainwater plus debris blocking storm drains. MSD said they received over 80 phone calls.

Visit the Missouri Department of Transportation website for live traffic updates.

Submit your photos here.

The 4Warn Storm Team is always watching out for you. Download our News 4 Weather App for live updates.

