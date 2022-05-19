SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing Cotter, Ark. man

COTTER, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Police issued a SILVER Alert for a man reported missing from Cotter.

Donald Dean Short, 88, disappeared from 262 North Section Line Road near the Cotter Crossing Apartments on May 16. Police believe he may be traveling in a 2001 red Nissan X-Terra with Arkansas license plate: 853WPF.

Call the Cotter Police Department at (870) 425-2361 if you know his whereabouts.

