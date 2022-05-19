Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: SeniorAge Farmers Markets coming to the Ozarks

By Michael Gibson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SeniorAge is hosting farmer’s markets around the Ozarks all summer long to provide seniors who meet both age and income requirements with free fresh produce.

To see if you qualify or to get dates and locations call them at (417) 862-0762.

