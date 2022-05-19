SPONSORED The Place: SeniorAge Farmers Markets coming to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SeniorAge is hosting farmer’s markets around the Ozarks all summer long to provide seniors who meet both age and income requirements with free fresh produce.

To see if you qualify or to get dates and locations call them at (417) 862-0762.

