Taste of the Ozarks: Beet and Goat Cheese Stacks

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Like beets? Try this twist on the sweet vegetable.

Beet and Goat Cheese Stacks

* 3 Golden or red beets peeled and cut into half-inch slices

* 4 Ounces of goat cheese

* 1 Medium-size heirloom tomato

* 3 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar

* 8 Slices of French bread

* 2 Tbsp olive oil

* 1 Tsp salt

1* Tsp pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place sliced beets on a cookie sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake until soft and beginning to brown around the edges. Allow to cool thoroughly. Form goat cheese into eight flat circles about the same circumference as the beets. Slice tomatoes about ½ inch think. Place a roasted beet slice and a round of goat cheese, and then top with one slice of tomato on each slice of bread. Drizzle with reduced balsamic vinegar.

The recipe serves four.

