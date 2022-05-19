Advertisement

Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County

The lightning strike hit a puddle of water.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters expect a teenager to be okay after a nearby lightning strike shocked him Thursday outside a home in Battlefield.

It happened at 5100 Block S. Briarwood Crossing Court around midday. The lightning strike hit a puddle of water.

Investigators say the teenager did not take a direct hit. Firefighters found the teenager face down. He later regained consciousness.

Emergency crews transported him to a hospital.

