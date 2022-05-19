Woman accused in deadly crash killing Drury University student appears in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark, Mo. woman facing several charges for a crash killing Drury University student Mercedes Luna, appeared in a Greene County courtroom.

Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators say Luna died when she crashed into a Federal Express truck while attempting to avoid an oncoming Hyundai SUV driven by Dewitt near Rogersville in May of 2021. Investigators say Dewitt attempted to pass the Fed Ex truck in a no-passing zone on State Highway 125 between Rogersville and Strafford. Investigators say Dewitt left the scene of the crash that happened behind her. Surveillance video from the Federal Express truck captured Dewitt’s SUV driving away.

Investigators say Dewitt admitted to being in the Strafford area and driving on State Highway 125. Investigators say she admitted to passing two vehicles. Investigators say she admitted to also placing a sticker in the back window days after the crash so others would not think she was involved.

Investigators say they tracked Dewitt’s car traveling in the area around the crash through cell phone data.

