Advertisement

Woman accused in deadly crash killing Drury University student appears in court

Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces...
Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with physical evidence.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark, Mo. woman facing several charges for a crash killing Drury University student Mercedes Luna, appeared in a Greene County courtroom.

Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators say Luna died when she crashed into a Federal Express truck while attempting to avoid an oncoming Hyundai SUV driven by Dewitt near Rogersville in May of 2021. Investigators say Dewitt attempted to pass the Fed Ex truck in a no-passing zone on State Highway 125 between Rogersville and Strafford. Investigators say Dewitt left the scene of the crash that happened behind her. Surveillance video from the Federal Express truck captured Dewitt’s SUV driving away.

Investigators say Dewitt admitted to being in the Strafford area and driving on State Highway 125. Investigators say she admitted to passing two vehicles. Investigators say she admitted to also placing a sticker in the back window days after the crash so others would not think she was involved.

Investigators say they tracked Dewitt’s car traveling in the area around the crash through cell phone data.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in well
Christa Joellen Fitzjarrald, 27, faces charges including first-degree assault, armed criminal...
Prosecutors charge woman for firing shots on busy Springfield street
Investigation into a house fire on West Tampa Street.
Fire damages home in Springfield, Mo., displacing 7
Springfield Catholic High School’s head soccer coach placed on administrative leave
Scattered storms will likely be ongoing across the Ozarks at noon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some storms today, more this weekend

Latest News

Arkansas Census: 1 in 20 residents missed during U.S. head count
Investigation into a house fire on West Tampa Street.
Fire damages home in Springfield, Mo., displacing 7
Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in well
Donald Dean Short, 88, disappeared from 262 North Section Line Road near the Cotter Crossing...
SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing Cotter, Ark. man