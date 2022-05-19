On Your Side: Ford and Mercedes-Benz recalls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Park outside if you drive a specific Ford model. It’s a fire hazard.

Ford confirmed sixteen fires in 2021 Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators, mostly unattended. Do not park them in your garage or under your carport. They should only be parked outside and away from homes and other structures. Fires have occurred in vehicles that were parked and turned off. The cause is unknown. Owners can call a hotline 1-866-436-7332.

Some Mercedes-Benz owners have been told to stop driving their cars because of a potential brake problem. A corroded brake booster increases the risk of a crash.

Brad Beach drives a 2009 Mercedes.

“I’m a little nervous. Every time I hit the brake, is this thing going to fail? It’s not like I live in a constant state of fear, but it is in the back of my mind,” he said.

There are no known crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this brake issue at the manufacturer sites.

No quick fix here. Mercedes-Benz says it’ll start notifying customers by mail at the end of the month. The dealer will do an inspection.

Owners can call this hotline: 1-888-548-8514.

All you have to do is plug in your VIN or make and model to see if your vehicle has a recall notice on the NHTSA website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.