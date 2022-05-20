2 injured in crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Friday.

Officers responded to the Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon crash around 9 a.m.

Investigators say a vehicle t-boned another vehicle attempting to turn onto Mount Vernon. The impact forced one of the cars into another vehicle. One driver ended up upside down in the crash.

Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

