Ameren Missouri adjusts costs on electric bill

As prices continue to soar officials with Ameren MO say they are trying to give their customers a break.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri officials say they are trying to give their customers a break and help them save a couple bucks on their electric bill this summer.

“There are other costs obviously in the economy that are going up so it’s a good time to see a reduction,” Ameren MO VP of Regulatory and Legislative Affairs Warren Wood said.

Wood said if customers want to know exactly where on their bill they are saving, they can look at their fuel adjustment charge.

“With this reduction it will drop to less than 50 cents a month,” Wood said.

Wood explained the price cut comes as gas prices and other essential items soar for folks.

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved the FAC will decrease by approximately $2.38 a month, bringing the current FAC of $2.79 approximately $0.41 a month.

“It would be helpful a lot. Gas prices are crazy, and it looks like they are only going up,” Missourian Camden Hooe said.

“If the electricity bill could go down in addition to some other bills decreasing that would be wonderful,” Missourian Erica Robbins said.

Wood said Ameren MO adjusts it’s FAC up to three times a year. That cost can go down or up, reflecting on changes in fuel.

“As we look toward next winter, we are seeing some natural gas price market increases that we are watching with a great deal of interest, and we see what we can do to keep those costs down,” Wood said.

Although there is no promise FAC cost will remain low, Wood shared Ameren MO plans to do what they can to keep it there.

“We can flow those dollars back to customers quickly,” Wood said.

The new FAC cost will begin on June 1. Wood says the FAC will adjust again in the next couple of months.

