Blue Line 5k run in Springfield honors fallen officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds will gather at Ridgewood Baptist Church Saturday morning for the Memorial Blue Rune Run. The Springfield Police Department Wives Association hosts the run the second annual run. It provides scholarships and aid to law enforcement families.

In 2021, the run raised more than $10,000, which allowed the group to provide one student with an academic scholarship. The scholarship recipient has to be a child of a law enforcement officer and write an essay to be eligible.

“They put their life on the line every day for all of us to be safe and just to have better communities,” said event coordinator Callee Ramsey. “We just we need to honor those officers who have passed in the line of duty.”

The Springfield Police Department Wives Association hopes to double the scholarship funds to an officer’s child participating in a 5K or 10k race with the last mile dedicated to fallen officers.

“We have what we call the memorial mile. It’s the last mile of the Rune run and where we have signs and flags with all the fallen officers’ names on them to honor them from the southwest Missouri area,” said Ramsey.

If you want to participate in Saturday’s run, you can sign up on-site. The cost is $40 but make sure to bring cash. Credit cards will not be accepted. The event will occur at Ridgewood Baptist Church, and the race will begin at 8:30 a.m.

