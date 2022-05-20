Camden County leaders share an update on landslide near Sunrise Beach

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Emergency Management says crews should finish a secondary road near a landslide in Sunrise Beach in the next two weeks.

Bill Bramlett lives just down the hill from where the landslide happened.

”We came over and noticed the road had slipped, worse than it has. It was like a curve, and it was buckled, so I tried getting ahold of road and bridge,” said Bramlett.

He says he just recently moved down here, and he’s never seen anything like this. He says when he saw what happened, it made him worried.

”It was in the shape of when they were talking it could be a landslide, and the villas it gave me a little concern, and as I look at it, there is a lot of ground,” said Bramlett.

Camden County’s Emergency Management Director Sam Henley says crews are working fast to get everything fixed.

”Within two weeks, they are going to have the bypass done. It’ll bypass the area of road that is sunken down,” said Henley.

Bramlett says there have been people who have been coming to see what is going on.

“There have been some people looking to see, but I know they want to make sure nobody is coming here so people can do their jobs,” said Bramlett.

Henley says they’re asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

”Hey, don’t go rubber necking in the area. Please keep it to the residents who live down there. It will relieve the pressure off the road we are already experiencing”

