Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help Greene County detectives ID a man using stolen credit cards

Security video shows the man with the victim’s cards at a Springfield gas station last week.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

May 11, 2022 Kum & Go gas station at West Sunshine and Scenic.
May 11, 2022 Kum & Go gas station at West Sunshine and Scenic.(Gree)

Greene County detectives are working to identify a man in connection to a stealing case. The theft happened last Wednesday, May 11 in the 3300 block of West Camelot which is just south of Sunshine Street and Moore Road.

The victim told investigators she had left her car unlocked. Someone had stolen two wallets from inside the vehicle. The wallets contained her driver’s license, social security cards, credit cards, debit cards and about $80 in cash.

Investigators say this customer had credit cards reported stolen last week from a neighborhood...
Investigators say this customer had credit cards reported stolen last week from a neighborhood nearby.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say the man used the stolen cards at the Kum & Go on West Sunshine Street and Scenic Avenue. Surveillance video from the convenience store shows a man in an orange jacket get out of a silver sedan. The person driving the vehicle gets out and pumps gas. The man in the orange jacket walks into the convenience store and pays for the gas with cash. He then tries to buy drinks and a money card with the victim’s stolen credit card, but the clerk tells the man it won’t pay for the whole purchase. The video then shows the customer pull out more cash to pay for the items.

Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230
Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information on this crime or recognize the man in the video, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in well
Rounds of thunderstorms are possible Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wet month of May
Christa Joellen Fitzjarrald, 27, faces charges including first-degree assault, armed criminal...
Prosecutors charge woman for firing shots on busy Springfield street
Rescue teams are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River.
Fishermen locate the body of a missing canoer on Buffalo National River
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for southwest Missouri

Latest News

O-Zone: Kickapoo 5, Nixa 3
O-Zone: Kickapoo 5, Nixa 3
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help Greene County detectives ID this accused thief
Some Oklahoma high school graduates are vacationing in the Ozarks.
Oklahoma high school scammed out of Orlando senior trip; the Ozarks steps up
Oklahoma high school scammed out of Orlando senior trip; the Ozarks steps up
Oklahoma high school scammed out of Orlando senior trip; the Ozarks steps up