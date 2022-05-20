CATCH-A-CROOK: Help Greene County detectives ID a man using stolen credit cards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

May 11, 2022 Kum & Go gas station at West Sunshine and Scenic. (Gree)

Greene County detectives are working to identify a man in connection to a stealing case. The theft happened last Wednesday, May 11 in the 3300 block of West Camelot which is just south of Sunshine Street and Moore Road.

The victim told investigators she had left her car unlocked. Someone had stolen two wallets from inside the vehicle. The wallets contained her driver’s license, social security cards, credit cards, debit cards and about $80 in cash.

Investigators say this customer had credit cards reported stolen last week from a neighborhood nearby. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say the man used the stolen cards at the Kum & Go on West Sunshine Street and Scenic Avenue. Surveillance video from the convenience store shows a man in an orange jacket get out of a silver sedan. The person driving the vehicle gets out and pumps gas. The man in the orange jacket walks into the convenience store and pays for the gas with cash. He then tries to buy drinks and a money card with the victim’s stolen credit card, but the clerk tells the man it won’t pay for the whole purchase. The video then shows the customer pull out more cash to pay for the items.

Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information on this crime or recognize the man in the video, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

