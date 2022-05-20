Advertisement

Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say

Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.(Longmont police)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Colorado updated their investigation into the disappearance of a woman in 2018.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen alive by friends in Longmont on March 18, 2018. Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified by law enforcement as a suspect early in their investigation, as reported by KKTV.

In June 2021, Figueroa Jr. was charged with the murder and kidnapping of Gutierrez-Garcia, without her body being found.

Following new information presented to investigators, authorities said they searched an area in Weld County, east of Longmont, on April 28. Human remains were recovered in that area.

On Thursday, the remains were identified as Gutierrez-Garcia through DNA analysis, according to authorities.

“The investigation into Rita’s disappearance and cold-case homicide involved a multi-state investigation, dozens of interviews and search warrants,” authorities wrote in a news release.

The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Longmont Police Services reportedly said they were grateful to bring Gutierrez-Garcia home to her family.

Gutierrez-Garcia was a mother of three, according to officials.

Authorities said Figueroa Jr. was also sentenced for a different attack involving another woman. His next court date is scheduled for June 3.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in well
Rounds of thunderstorms are possible Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wet month of May
Christa Joellen Fitzjarrald, 27, faces charges including first-degree assault, armed criminal...
Prosecutors charge woman for firing shots on busy Springfield street
Springfield Catholic High School’s head soccer coach placed on administrative leave
Investigation into a house fire on West Tampa Street.
Fire damages home in Springfield, Mo., displacing 7

Latest News

Some Oklahoma high school graduates are vacationing in the Ozarks.
Oklahoma high school scammed out of Orlando senior trip; the Ozarks steps up
O-Zone: Aurora 8, Mt. Vernon 0
Camden County's Emergency Management Director Sam Henley says crews are working fast to get...
Camden County leaders share an update on landslide near Sunrise Beach
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting