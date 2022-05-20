Missouri’s new Congressional map splits Webster County in half

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Since the General Assembly has passed the Congressional Map and Governor Parson has signed it, it is time for county election officials to look at where each voter stands.

Webster County is one of the few counties split. It becomes part of the 4th Congressional District and the 7th Congressional District.

”We’re going through, and we’re updating all the background data to make sure that we have good reference points. So make sure we have updated maps on our GIS system, spreadsheets, and material. Then we’re going to go into each individual voter record for the people who are affected and make a change,” said Stan Whitehurst, Webster County Clerk, ”There are, a lot of the lines that come in, actually correspond to the township lines that we already have in place.”

There are some parts of the county where it is more difficult to see the line.

”In areas of the county where the lines just take off through the air, then we have to actually go through and look at each individual property and where that line cuts through the property and assign a voter to the right district,” said Whitehurst

He says it is a unique process to do. It is not without stress.

”(It) adds a level of stress, and the work needs to be precise because if we make a mistake, it could call the outcome of an election in the future into question.”

