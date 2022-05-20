Mountain Home, Ark. man dies in crash
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A driver died in a crash in Mountain Home on Thursday.
Troopers identified John Wilson, 60, of Mountain Home, as the crash victim on State Highway 5. Investigators say a vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting Wilson’s vehicle.
The other driver and a passenger in Wilson’s vehicle suffered injuries.
