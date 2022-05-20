Nationwide shortage of camp counselors doesn’t affect one camp in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite a nationwide shortage of summer workers and camp counselors, the Discovery Center of Springfield is planning for a smooth operation.

Discovery Center’s executive director, Rob Blevins, said they hadn’t had a staffing issue.

It can be awkward sometimes when I’m talking to people, and they’re like, man, I wish I could get some qualified workers, and I have to be like, yeah, that stinks,” said Blevins.

Summer camp cancellations are becoming common across the nation. Blevins said their positions get filled quickly.

“Every time we posted a position, we have had ample applicants to fill it with the best possible staffing,” said Blevins.

Colin Clark has been a counselor at the Discovery Center since 2019. He said he appreciates they don’t have to worry like other camps.

“It’s such a sigh of relief for me because I know that everyone has my back,” said Clark. “I’ve got everyone else’s backs. We’re really like a tight-knit family here.”

Colin Clark said he thinks camp is vital for kids’ growth.

“If you sort of sneak that like educational bit into the fun stuff, not only do they have a blast doing it, but they get to learn from the cool as well,” said Clark.

Blevins said they offer all different summer camps, complete with the entire staff, and expect over 5,000 campers. Maybe even creating more classes for kids and jobs for people.

Regardless, Blevins said they plan on working this summer without a hitch.

“I would love to see every camp completely full,” said Blevins. “I’d love to have no kids waiting to get into a camp.”

Clark said he encourages all parents to get their kids into camp.

“Watching their faces light up, whenever I like, blow stuff up, light my hand on fire, we get to do all sorts of fun stuff here,” said Clark. “Kids enjoy just as much as we do.”

