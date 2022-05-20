Ozarks Life: Reese Roberts’ talent show
Trying to save her school’s talent show, Reese reaches out to Jason Aldean
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KY3) - To avoid acts from being cut and to prevent rowdy hecklers, Bois D’Arc Elementary School Principal Dr. Karie Julian scrapped this year’s talent show.
Reese Roberts was crushed. But quickly the sixth-grader came up with a brilliant plan.
What if her favorite country music star showed up for the show in Bois D’Arc?
“(Dr. Julian) said that if I got Jason Aldean to our school,” Roberts said, “we would definitely have the talent show. So, honestly, I was like, okay, I’m gonna do it.”
Here’s a link to Reese’s phone call to The Bobby Bones Show asking for help.
