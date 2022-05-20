Advertisement

Ozarks Life: Reese Roberts’ talent show

Trying to save her school’s talent show, Reese reaches out to Jason Aldean
By Chad Plein
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KY3) - To avoid acts from being cut and to prevent rowdy hecklers, Bois D’Arc Elementary School Principal Dr. Karie Julian scrapped this year’s talent show.

Reese Roberts was crushed. But quickly the sixth-grader came up with a brilliant plan.

What if her favorite country music star showed up for the show in Bois D’Arc?

“(Dr. Julian) said that if I got Jason Aldean to our school,” Roberts said, “we would definitely have the talent show. So, honestly, I was like, okay, I’m gonna do it.”

