Police hope distinct ‘sound’ leads them to shooter in homicide investigation in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Joplin Police Department asks for your help to locate a shooting suspect considered dangerous.

Police say, Kenneth Jay Matthews, 46, died in the shooting on May 16 at a home on South Connor. Another victim suffered critical injuries.

Police released surveillance video after the shooter left the scene. Investigators hope you recognize not only the Ford Taurus SHO with distinctive wheels but also the sound.

If you have any information, you are requested to contact Detective Sergeant Luke Stahl at (417) 623-3131 x1885 or Detective Sergeant Shawn Dodson at (417) 623-3131 x1638.

