Advertisement

Police hope distinct ‘sound’ leads them to shooter in homicide investigation in Joplin

Courtesy: Joplin Police Dept.
Courtesy: Joplin Police Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Joplin Police Department asks for your help to locate a shooting suspect considered dangerous.

Police say, Kenneth Jay Matthews, 46, died in the shooting on May 16 at a home on South Connor. Another victim suffered critical injuries.

Police released surveillance video after the shooter left the scene. Investigators hope you recognize not only the Ford Taurus SHO with distinctive wheels but also the sound.

If you have any information, you are requested to contact Detective Sergeant Luke Stahl at (417) 623-3131 x1885 or Detective Sergeant Shawn Dodson at (417) 623-3131 x1638.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue teams are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River.
Fishermen locate the body of a missing canoer on Buffalo National River
The lightning strike hit a puddle of water.
Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for southwest Missouri
With plenty of sun early on, temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, storms, and a cool-down
Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces...
Woman accused in deadly crash killing Drury University student appears in court

Latest News

As covid-19 case numbers drop across Taney County, the Health Department is taking steps to...
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. lists COVID-19 vaccination opportunities
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche center...
Perron scores twice, Blues even series with win over Avs
Dr. Bharat Shah/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield doctor pleads guilty to misdemeanor in assault of Uber driver