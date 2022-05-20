Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee-Sanders campaigns in Harrison, Ark.

Advertisement

By Noah Tucker
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee-Sanders stopped in Harrison on Friday, days before the statewide primary.

Huckabee-Sanders spoke before a crowd at Camp Jack Veterans Center as part of her ongoing Freedom Tour Campaign. An estimated crowd of 250 heard her stance on several issues, including state income tax and law enforcement funding.

“The best way we can keep our state and our communities safe is by fulling funding our law enforcement and making sure they have the resources and training they need to do their job,” said Huckabee-Sanders. “We’re going to responsibly phase out the state income tax and make sure Arkansans can keep more of their hard-earned money.”

After several candidates bowed out of the primary race, former radio host Francis “Doc” Washburn remains in the race to challenge Sanders.

“News Radio 102.9 KARN fired me last October for refusing the company vaccine mandate,” Washburn said in an interview with KY3 Friday. “My goal is to drastically cut the scope of the Arkansas state government to get them off our backs and out of our wallets. My opponent Sarah Huckabee-Sanders’ goal is to be the agent for Walmart, Tyson, and the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce.”

Washburn takes strong stances against abortion, gender reassignment, state taxes, and masking mandates.

“Constitutional right to vote, that’s a huge part of who we are as veterans, as groups that help veterans, those are the people that go to bat for us in congress,” said Callie Mondy, Camp Jack events coordinator. “Even though we don’t politically endorse anybody, their support is what keeps us going, and we just want to encourage people to be informed and vote.”

CLICK HERE to view a sample ballot for the May 24 election in Arkansas, including a look at the candidates and races.

