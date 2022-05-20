Springfield doctor pleads guilty to misdemeanor in assault of Uber driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield doctor entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor charges in an assault of an Uber driver.

Dr. Bharat Shah pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge. The judge suspended a jail sentence as long as the doctor meets certain conditions, including a class and no contact with the Uber driver. He must also pay a fine.

Investigators say on Saturday, May 7, deputies responded to a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. on Farm Road 141 and Arlington in Greene County. Dr. Shah told dispatchers his Uber driver wouldn’t stop and that “he was going to kill the driver.” Investigators say the driver only communicates by written statements.

Attorneys for Shah say the doctor did not know of his hearing impairment.

Dr. Shah is a prominent Springfield plastic surgeon.

