Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. lists COVID-19 vaccination opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering several COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

There will be a Memorial Day testing event on May 26 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave). Testing is open to anyone, including those who are asymptomatic. Anyone who gets a test has an opportunity to honor our servicemen and women with a note mailed via the A Million Thanks Program to any living or deceased serviceperson by Springfield-Greene County Health. For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit COVIDTesting417.com. To learn more about the A Million Thanks Program, visit amillionthanks.org.

Springfield-Greene County Health will also host walk-in vaccine opportunities with community partners during the week of May 23-27.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose or first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. Second booster doses are available for immunocompromised individuals 12 and up or anyone age 50 and over at least four months after a first booster dose. Gift card incentives are not available for a second booster dose.

Vaccination appointments are also available Monday-Friday at Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave.) from 1-4:30 p.m. To schedule, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

Monday, May 23

Ash Grove Library – 101 E. Main St. Ash Grove, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Library Center – 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Tuesday, May 24

People Helping People – 210 N. Pine Ave., Republic, from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Thursday, May 26

Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Friday, May 27

City Utilities Transit Center – 211 N. Main, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

