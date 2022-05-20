TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 in Pulaski County
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEAR ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles closed lanes of I-44 in Pulaski County.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday in a construction area near the Dixon exit.
Investigators say crash started after a tractor-trailer struck a guardrail connected to a bridge. The crash injured one person.
MoDOT says it could take hours to clean up the crash.
