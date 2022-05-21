Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas.

Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash.

The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.

Stout was a passenger in the truck. The driver is recovering from injuries.

