EXCLUSIVE POLLING: Poll finds how Missourians view a Biden/Trump presidential rematch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians would vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden if a presidential election was held today, according to an exclusive poll.

Of Missouri adults who took part in the SurveyUSA polling, 49% say they strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing as President. In addition, 13% somewhat disapprove, 21% somewhat approve and 12% strongly approve. Only 4% say they were not sure if they approve or disapprove of the job Biden is doing.

When pollsters asked if those surveyed approve or disapprove of how Mike Parson is doing as Governor, 12% say they strongly approve, 35% say they somewhat approve, 18% somewhat disapprove, 21% strongly disapprove and 13% are not sure.

Respondents were then asked whether they approve or disapprove of the job Josh Hawley is doing as United States Senator. 19% say they strongly approve, 20% somewhat approve, 13% somewhat disapprove, 28% strongly disapprove and 20% say they are unsure.

The final question of the poll asked if Trump and Biden were to run against one another in 2024 for President who they would vote for. 50% say they would vote for Trump, 35% say they would vote Biden and 15% are undecided.

About the Poll The SurveyUSA polling was conducted exclusively for Gray Televisions’ stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, Mo., WGEM-TV in Quincy, Ill.; KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa), KRCG-TV in Jefferson City, and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, Kan.

SurveyUSA interviewed 2,175 Missouri adults online May 11-15, 2022, using sample provided by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans.

Of the adults, 1,782 were identified as being registered to vote. Of the registered voters, 642 were determined by SurveyUSA to be likely to vote in the August 2 Republican primary; 500 were determined to be likely to vote in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary; 1,412 were determined to be likely to vote in the November 8 general election.

The pool of adult survey respondents was weighted to U.S. Census targets for gender, age, race, education and homeownership.

