FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Arkansas
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for counties in northern Arkansas.
The watch lasts until 10 p.m. Saturday. It includes these counties:
- Baxter, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Izard, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton, Ark.
- Searcy, Ark.
- Sharp, Ark.
- Stone, Ark.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of strong storms throughout Saturday evening.
