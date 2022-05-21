Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Arkansas

A few strong to severe storms are possible south of a West Plains to Harrison line.
A few strong to severe storms are possible south of a West Plains to Harrison line.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for counties in northern Arkansas.

The watch lasts until 10 p.m. Saturday. It includes these counties:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of strong storms throughout Saturday evening.

