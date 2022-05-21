FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for counties in northern Arkansas.

The watch lasts until 10 p.m. Saturday. It includes these counties:

Baxter, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of strong storms throughout Saturday evening.

Stay ahead of the latest storms on the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download for Droid products.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.