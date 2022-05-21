Lightning likely caused fire destroying business in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters believe a lightning strike started a fire, destroying a Barry County business on Saturday morning.

Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the fire at a cabinet shop around 2:15 a.m. on State Highway 76 and State Highway 39.

Firefighters said when they arrived, 50% of the building had collapsed. The fire spread throughout. It took nearly five hours to battle the blaze.

