Lightning likely caused fire destroying business in Barry County

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters believe a lightning strike started a fire, destroying a Barry County business on Saturday morning.

Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the fire at a cabinet shop around 2:15 a.m. on State Highway 76 and State Highway 39.

Firefighters said when they arrived, 50% of the building had collapsed. The fire spread throughout. It took nearly five hours to battle the blaze.

