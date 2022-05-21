Advertisement

Man riding lawnmower injured after car strikes him in Barry County

(MGN/WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A man riding a lawnmower suffered serious injuries after being struck by an SUV near Shell Knob.

Troopers say the crash happened at State Highway 39 on Friday around 6 p.m. Investigators say the impact of the collision threw the man from the lawnmower.

The driver of the Jeep suffered moderate injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More storms are likely to advance south as the day progresses.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A soggy Saturday, but dry Sunday
Dr. Bharat Shah/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield doctor pleads guilty to misdemeanor in assault of Uber driver
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: Poll finds how Missourians view a Biden/Trump presidential rematch
Some Oklahoma high school graduates are vacationing in the Ozarks.
Oklahoma high school scammed out of Orlando senior trip; the Ozarks steps up
The lightning strike hit a puddle of water.
Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County

Latest News

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
Lightning likely caused fire destroying business in Barry County
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
PICTURES: Lightning likely caused fire destroying business in Barry County
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt
Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt looks ahead to final months in Washington
Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt looks ahead to final months in Washington