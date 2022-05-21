Man riding lawnmower injured after car strikes him in Barry County

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A man riding a lawnmower suffered serious injuries after being struck by an SUV near Shell Knob.

Troopers say the crash happened at State Highway 39 on Friday around 6 p.m. Investigators say the impact of the collision threw the man from the lawnmower.

The driver of the Jeep suffered moderate injuries.

