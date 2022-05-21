Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt looks ahead to final months in Washington

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he has plenty to do before leaving Washington.

The senator attended the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation’s Spring Fling. The foundation honored Senator Blunt for his work in providing the National Park Service resources.

Senator Blunt announced last year he would not run for U.S. Senate in 2022 for a third term. He expects his final months in office to be busy.

“I’ll continue to be involved in things, trying to get things finished that are particularly important to me, health research, mental health equity, what we’re doing on the intelligence committee, transportation issues,” said Senator Blunt. “I’m trying to finish strong, and I’m looking forward to whatever comes next.”

Senator Blunt says he’s not endorsing one of the Republicans running for his seat.

