PICTURES: Viewers share storm snapshots from Saturday
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two rounds of severe storms rolled through the Ozarks on Saturday. The latter round led to tornado warnings. Check out images from viewers from around the Ozarks.
