Advertisement

PICTURES: Viewers share storm snapshots from Saturday

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two rounds of severe storms rolled through the Ozarks on Saturday. The latter round led to tornado warnings. Check out images from viewers from around the Ozarks.

Upload your weather snapshots to the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lows may begin in the 40s Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 48 Hour Reprieve From the Rain
Dr. Bharat Shah/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield doctor pleads guilty to misdemeanor in assault of Uber driver
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: Poll finds how Missourians view a Biden/Trump presidential rematch
Some Oklahoma high school graduates are vacationing in the Ozarks.
Oklahoma high school scammed out of Orlando senior trip; the Ozarks steps up
The lightning strike hit a puddle of water.
Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County

Latest News

Lows may begin in the 40s Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 48 Hour Reprieve From the Rain
Melody Wallace
PICTURES: Viewers share storm snapshots from Saturday
O-Zone: Bolivar's Kyle Pock & Latham Martin Finish Runner-Up in Class 1 Doubles
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 6,350+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 300 new cases