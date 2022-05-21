Advertisement

‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula

Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A pregnancy center in Ohio has decided to give extra baby formula it has on hand to anyone willing to come and pick up a can.

Heather Armstrong, the owner of Sneak Peek 3D, said she knew she had to do something to help amid the baby formula shortage. So, she shared a message on the company’s Facebook page.

“I’ve had people reach out from Alabama, Texas, Indiana, Illinois asking if I could ship it, and if I had a lot more, I probably would,” Armstrong said.

WTVG reports the cans of formula were initially part of the pregnancy center’s new customer bags, supplied by Enfamil.

“We had so many bags I figured why not hand them out to the people who need them now,” Armstrong said.

A mother said she was grateful to be able to pick up the formula this week.

“I’m out here struggling to get formula to feed my child,” Sikni Chamander said. “This is truly a blessing, and this will feed my child for at least two days.”

More ways to find formula can also be found on this website.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More storms are likely to advance south as the day progresses.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A soggy Saturday, but dry Sunday
Dr. Bharat Shah/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield doctor pleads guilty to misdemeanor in assault of Uber driver
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: Poll finds how Missourians view a Biden/Trump presidential rematch
Some Oklahoma high school graduates are vacationing in the Ozarks.
Oklahoma high school scammed out of Orlando senior trip; the Ozarks steps up
The lightning strike hit a puddle of water.
Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County

Latest News

Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a news conference with South Korean President...
US, S. Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North
Biden said during the press conference that it is "critically important" that the US, S. Korea...
Biden hosts press conference with S. Korean president
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
Lightning likely caused fire destroying business in Barry County