TMZ: Chiefs’ cornerback’s car ‘shot up’ in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) on the field during the second half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. Chiefs won 31-13. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s car was damaged in a shooting in Louisiana, according to TMZ.

The Chiefs cornerback was not inside his vehicle when it was struck by bullets.

Sources tell TMZ that two of his friends were driving around. It doesn’t appear that Sneed is being targeted.

No arrests have been made.

