Tornado confirmed in Phelps County from Thursday’s storms

Brent Willeford/Phelps County, Mo.
Brent Willeford/Phelps County, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUKE, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit southern Phelps County on Thursday.

The EF1 tornado hit near Duke. The storm packed 90 miles per hour wind. It damaged several small outbuildings and uprooted trees.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the storm.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

