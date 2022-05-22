How to deal with Alzheimer’s Disease caregiver stress

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - May is mental health awareness month, and caregivers of Alzheimer’s Disease need to take time to check on themselves, even when that can be hard.

Mark Applegate, from Bolivar, said his mother has Alzheimer’s and it was tough for him and his family to realize she had an issue. He said he hopes people out there don’t make the same mistake and research quickly as you can, so you can spot the signs.

Applegate said his mother has been in residential care for 5 years and his Grandmother passed away from Alzheimer’s and other complications.

Applegate said his advice to others is to research the disease and talk to other people who are going through the same situation.

The Alzheimer’s Association has tips for care giver stress which can be physical activity, taking a needed break, speaking to others, and becoming educated.

Applegate said moving past the denial phase and acting quickly is the most important part.

”First of all, don’t want to give false hope, but there are a lot of things that mimic dementia,” said Applegate. “Definitely get an opinion and get your your primary care physicians opinion if they say, oh, yeah, they’ve got dementia, go and get a second opinion no harm in doing that.”

