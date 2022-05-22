Advertisement

How to deal with Alzheimer’s Disease caregiver stress

How to deal with Alzheimer's caregiver stress.
How to deal with Alzheimer's caregiver stress.(ky3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - May is mental health awareness month, and caregivers of Alzheimer’s Disease need to take time to check on themselves, even when that can be hard.

Mark Applegate, from Bolivar, said his mother has Alzheimer’s and it was tough for him and his family to realize she had an issue. He said he hopes people out there don’t make the same mistake and research quickly as you can, so you can spot the signs.

Applegate said his mother has been in residential care for 5 years and his Grandmother passed away from Alzheimer’s and other complications.

Applegate said his advice to others is to research the disease and talk to other people who are going through the same situation.

The Alzheimer’s Association has tips for care giver stress which can be physical activity, taking a needed break, speaking to others, and becoming educated.

Applegate said moving past the denial phase and acting quickly is the most important part.

”First of all, don’t want to give false hope, but there are a lot of things that mimic dementia,” said Applegate. “Definitely get an opinion and get your your primary care physicians opinion if they say, oh, yeah, they’ve got dementia, go and get a second opinion no harm in doing that.”

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease, CLICK HERE

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lows may begin in the 40s Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 48 Hour Reprieve From the Rain
Dr. Bharat Shah/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield doctor pleads guilty to misdemeanor in assault of Uber driver
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: Poll finds how Missourians view a Biden/Trump presidential rematch
Some Oklahoma high school graduates are vacationing in the Ozarks.
Oklahoma high school scammed out of Orlando senior trip; the Ozarks steps up
The lightning strike hit a puddle of water.
Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County

Latest News

Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric
Thousands lose power in northern Arkansas; restoration could take days
Lows may begin in the 40s Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 48 Hour Reprieve From the Rain
Melody Wallace
PICTURES: Viewers share storm snapshots from Saturday
Melody Wallace
PICTURES: Viewers share storm snapshots from Saturday